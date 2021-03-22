Mayor de Blasio Tells NYPD To Pay People Home Visits For “Hurtful” Comments

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says NYPD officers should pay people home visits if they engage in “hurtful” behavior to others even if the action isn’t criminal.

What could possibly go wrong?

“Even if something is not a criminal case, a perpetrator being confronted by the city, whether it’s NYPD or another agency, and being told that what they’ve done was very hurtful to another person — and could, if ever repeated, lead to criminal charges — that’s another important piece of the puzzle,” de Blasio told reporters.

The Mayor failed to define precisely what he meant by “hurtful,” but since he framed it in the context of non-criminal behavior, he can only be referring to mean words.

De Blasio urged officers to “confront” people to tell them their behavior is “not appropriate,” urging alleged victims to make more reports to authorities.– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --