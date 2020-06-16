Mayor de Blasio calls in sick day after marching in mass protests but refuses COVID-19 test — despite symptoms and telling NYers to get tested

Hizzoner — who has repeatedly told New York residents to get tested for the coronavirus (even if they don’t have symptoms) and in fact made free testing available to anyone — took a sick day Monday after marching with thousands of protesters on Sunday. And he is still refusing to get tested for the coronavirus, the New York Daily News said.

“The mayor woke up under the weather. He’s taking the day to recuperate and we should be back to normal programming tomorrow,” spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein told the paper. “We don’t believe it’s COVID-related.”

Gothamist reported that the office said de Blasio was suffering “gastrointestinal symptoms.”

According to the Daily News, the mayor had no intention of getting a coronavirus test — and that he hasn’t had one since the beginning of the pandemic.

Goldstein said, “Based on what he is experiencing, the mayor does not believe there’s a need to be tested,” Gothamist reported.

But as the outlet noted, the city’s Department of Health includes “gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting or diarrhea” as reported symptoms of COVID-19. And an April study out of Stanford University said loss of appetite, nausea, and diarrhea were reported among a third of COVID-19 patents. – READ MORE

