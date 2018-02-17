Mayor Bill de Blasio stands behind rule forbidding daddy-daughter dances at New York City schools

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is standing behind a rule forbidding father-daughter, mother-son dances implemented by the city’s Department of Education to satisfy gender-neutral requirements.

“I’m a father with a daughter,” de Blasio told WCBS-TV Wednesday. “I think it’s a beautiful idea to have a father-daughter dance.” But the mayor added that “the goal” of the DOE’s rule “was simply to create something everyone could participate in” and that “we just want to respect all our students.”

A Staten Island elementary school recently canceled its traditional father-daughter dance over the DOE’s gender guidelines.

“Father-daughter dances or mother-son dances can exclude certain students and types of families, and may also be inconsistent with laws that prohibit exclusion on the basis of sex or gender, and are therefore not permissible,” the department told WCBS in a statement. – READ MORE

