May Ratings Crisis: CNN Did Not Place a Single Show in Top 25

Cnn’s Ongoing Ratings Crisis Has Now Reached The Point Where The Far-left Anti-trump Channel Was Unable To Place A Single Show In The Top 25 Throughout The Month Of May.

Worse still, the Stormy Daniels Network did not have a single show that managed to attract an average of even 900,000 total viewers, much less a million.

As my colleague Joshua Caplan reported earlier this week, the overall picture for CNN is disastrous. Even as Fox News climbed in the ratings, the hate-spewing CNN collapsed when compared to last year, a calamitous drop of -25 percent of primetime viewers.

CNN is doing so poorly, though, it does not even have a breakout star. Every hour is a ratings disaster. CNN’s best showing in May was Anderson Cooper 360, but his primetime hour placed at #26 with an average of only 888,000 viewers.

With the exception of Fox & Friends First, which airs at 4 a.m., every single show on Fox News — and this is important — every single show on Fox News, regardless of the hour it aired, beat CNN’s highest rated show.

Anderson Cooper, CNN’s top-rated show, also lost to a large part of MSNBC’s line up. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1