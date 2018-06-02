Politics
May Ratings Crisis: CNN Did Not Place a Single Show in Top 25
Cnn’s Ongoing Ratings Crisis Has Now Reached The Point Where The Far-left Anti-trump Channel Was Unable To Place A Single Show In The Top 25 Throughout The Month Of May.
Worse still, the Stormy Daniels Network did not have a single show that managed to attract an average of even 900,000 total viewers, much less a million.
As my colleague Joshua Caplan reported earlier this week, the overall picture for CNN is disastrous. Even as Fox News climbed in the ratings, the hate-spewing CNN collapsed when compared to last year, a calamitous drop of -25 percent of primetime viewers.
CNN is doing so poorly, though, it does not even have a breakout star. Every hour is a ratings disaster. CNN’s best showing in May was Anderson Cooper 360, but his primetime hour placed at #26 with an average of only 888,000 viewers.
With the exception of Fox & Friends First, which airs at 4 a.m., every single show on Fox News — and this is important — every single show on Fox News, regardless of the hour it aired, beat CNN’s highest rated show.
Anderson Cooper, CNN’s top-rated show, also lost to a large part of MSNBC’s line up. – READ MORE
