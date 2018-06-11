May 2018 the Third Consecutive Month of Record Background Checks

May 2018 Became The Third Consecutive Month Of Record Background Checks And The Biggest May In History, As Far As Background Checks Are Concerned.

FBI numbers show 2,002,992 background checks were conducted in May 2018. The previous May record was 1,942,677 background checks conducted during that month in 2017.

This follows an April in which 2,223,213 background checks conducted, setting the record for the highest number of checks in any April in history. And that followed a March which set the record for the highest number of background checks conducted during any March in history.

There were 19 consecutive months of record background checks under Barack Obama. Those began in May 2015 and lasted through November 2016. They were driven by a non-stop assault on the Second Amendment, characterized by attempts to secure all-out bans on certain types of weapons and “high capacity” magazines, as well as efforts to implement universal background checks and other controls. – READ MORE

