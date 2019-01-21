Maxine Waters: Trump’s Impeachment Is ‘Inevitable’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) the impeachment of President Donald Trump was “inevitable.”

(…)

She added, “I am pleased that people are having the courage to say the word impeachment. I have talked about it for a long time. I think it is inevitable. Everything that I have seen about this president whether it was what I have seen with collusion or obstruction of justice or with his lies or with so many things that he has done and certain things he qualifies for impeachment. If it takes him longer and if they are waiting on Mueller to give them permission, okay, that’s fine. The fact the matter is this president should be impeached.” – READ MORE