Maxine Waters: Trump’s Immigration Policy Favoring Skilled, English-Speaking Workers Is ‘Racist’

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called President Donald Trump’s immigration policy “racist.”

Thursday the president called for immigration reform that would favor skilled, English-speaking workers.

Waters said, “There should be comprehensive immigration reform and not immigration reform that is based on exciting and inciting those people who have negative thoughts about others coming across our border. And basically working to use that information to promote himself in a campaign. I think it is—some of that is very racist. It is not keeping with what this country is supposed to be all about.” – READ MORE