Maxine Waters: Trump’s an ‘Incompetent Idiot,’ Must ‘Pray for Forgiveness’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Monday went on a social media tirade against President Donald Trump over his administration’s response to the spread of the Chinese coronavirus in the United States, describing him as an “incompetent idiot” and demanded that he pray for forgiveness.

“Trump, stop congratulating yourself! You’re a failure & you’ve mishandled this #COVID19 disaster! You’re not knowledgeable & you don’t know more than experts & generals,” Waters, who serves as chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, wrote on Twitter. “Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth!”

Trump, stop congratulating yourself! You’re a failure & you’ve mishandled this #COVID19 disaster! You’re not knowledgeable & you don’t know more than experts & generals. Your ignorance & incompetence are appalling & you continue to demonstrate that every time you open your mouth! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020

Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You’ve endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors – all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you’re causing! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 30, 2020

“Trump, you incompetent idiot! You sent 18 tons of PPE to China early but ignored warnings & called COVID19 concerns a hoax. You’ve endangered doctors, nurses, aids, orderlies, & janitors – all risking their lives to save ours. Pray 4 forgiveness for the harm that you’re causing!” she added. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --