Maxine Waters: Trump is ‘a racist and indecent man with no good values’

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters called President Trump “a deeply flawed human being” after he referred to Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations as “shithole countries” in a meeting with lawmakers.

“Donald Trump is a racist and indecent man with no good values who is woefully unfit and undeserving of the office in which he serves,” Waters said in a statement Friday.

Waters said Trump’s comments about the countries show that he is a “deeply flawed human being with no understand of public policy” and it underscores that the president is a “hopeless and ignorant bigot.”

In the lengthy statement, Waters accused Trump of surrounding himself with alt-right white nationalists. She named former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, policy adviser Stephen Miller, former adviser Sebastian Gorka, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions as examples. – READ MORE

NEW YORK (AP) — There were movie stars and supermodels, TV hosts and pop stars.

But perhaps the most rapturous ovation at Glamour magazine’s annual Women of the Year awards went to 79-year-old Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters of California, who delighted the crowd — including hundreds of cheering young girls — with a rousing speech that ended on a very political note. “Impeach him,” she exhorted the audience. “Impeach 45! Impeach 45!”

Alongside Waters, honorees at Monday evening’s ceremony, held at a theater in Brooklyn, included actress Nicole Kidman, singer Solange Knowles, late-night host Samantha Bee, model Gigi Hadid, film director Patty Jenkins, and fashion designer Maria Grazia Chiuri of Christian Dior. Also honored were record-setting astronaut Peggy Whitson, Syrian refugee and UNICEF ambassador Muzoon Almellehan and the many organizers of the January women’s marches.

Though this was the 27th year of the Glamour awards, there was a different sensation this time around, noted Cindi Leive, Glamour’s outgoing editor-in-chief.

“There’s a feeling in the air,” she told the crowd at the beginning. She didn’t have to explain that she was referring to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal and the subsequent cascade of allegations in Hollywood and elsewhere, with both women and men coming forward to accuse powerful men of sexual harassment, assault or misconduct.