Maxine Waters: Trump Only Cares About His ‘White Power Pep Rallies’

Representative Maxine Waters suggests President Trump doesn’t care about Americans dying from coronavirus and only wants to reopen the economy so he can hold “his white power pep rallies.”

“Trump doesn’t care about the 80,000 people who’ve died from !” the California Democrat tweeted.

Trump doesn’t care about the 80,000+ people who’ve died from #Coronavirus! He only wants to open up the economy so he can go back to having his white power pep rallies! The death & economic devastation we are facing is b/c Trump failed to act early & called #COVID19 a HOAX! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 14, 2020

She added, “He only wants to open up the economy so he can go back to having his white power pep rallies!”

Nothing like comparing every person who supports Trump to klan members. It seems like a solid political strategy. Worked out pretty well for Hillary last go around. – READ MORE

