MAXINE WATERS: TRUMP IS TRYING TO ‘INTIMIDATE ALL OF US’

California Rep. Maxine Waters said President Trump is trying to “intimidate all of us” during an appearance on MSNBC Sunday.

“You know, this president is a bully, and he will try to intimidate all of us. He is not going to shut down anything. As a matter of fact, people will remember that he said he was going to build this wall and he was going to make Mexico pay for the wall. They said they weren’t going to pay for anything. Now, he wants the American citizens to pay for this will.”

“American citizens are not going to pay for this wall, he is not going to shut down the government, and we are not going to be intimidated by his bluffing and bullying.”- READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters promised on Sunday to reverse the GOP tax cuts — or “tax scam,” as she called them — if Democrats retake control of Congress. The California lawmaker also said President Trump would be “in trouble” if that happens.

“Of course, the economy has improved, and of course, he would like to take credit for all of that,” Waters told MSNBC’s David Gura. “But in the final analysis, when this country understands and feels what has been done with the tax scam and what that’s going to do for our deficit in this country, it’s going to be reversed. A combination of the tax scam and the tariffs will undermine all that has been done in the economy that was started by Obama.”

Waters acknowledged the economic improvement touted by President Trump, but contended that the “other mess” will eventually be his downfall, especially if Democrats retake Congress. – READ MORE

