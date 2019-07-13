Maxine Waters to ‘SOB’ Trump: ‘We Don’t Take Sh*t from Nobody’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) over the weekend reportedly called President Donald Trump an “SOB” and declared, “We don’t take shit from nobody.”
Waters ripped Trump at Essence Fest for labelling NFL national anthem protesters like Colin Kaepernick “sons of bitches” and reportedly said of Trump, “He’s the only SOB I know.”
“I’m not intimidated. I’m not afraid,” Waters reportedly added. “All of my life I have been trained to deal with demagogues like him. I will take him on any day of the week. And so what I want to leave with you today is this is our time, ladies.” – READ MORE