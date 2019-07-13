Maxine Waters to ‘SOB’ Trump: ‘We Don’t Take Sh*t from Nobody’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) over the weekend reportedly called President Donald Trump an “SOB” and declared, “We don’t take shit from nobody.”

“He’s only the SOB I know,” says @RepMaxineWaters of @realDonaldTrump at #EssenceFest2019, referring to his comments about anthem protesters. Then she ends her fiery speech with: “We don’t take shit from nobody!” — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) July 6, 2019

Waters ripped Trump at Essence Fest for labelling NFL national anthem protesters like Colin Kaepernick “sons of bitches” and reportedly said of Trump, “He’s the only SOB I know.”

“I’m not intimidated. I’m not afraid,” Waters reportedly added. “All of my life I have been trained to deal with demagogues like him. I will take him on any day of the week. And so what I want to leave with you today is this is our time, ladies.” – READ MORE