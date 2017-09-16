True Pundit

Maxine Waters to ‘humiliated’ Jeff Sessions: Now you know how African-Americans feel

Posted on
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., tweeted Friday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions now knows how African-Americans feel after he was reportedly “humiliated” by President Trump over his recusal in the Russia investigation.

“To Jeff Sessions, how does it feel to be dragged & humiliated? Now you know how the African Americans you disrespected feel,” she tweeted.

It was reported Thursday by the The New York Times that Sessions felt “humiliated” after Trump accused him of “disloyalty” because he recused himself from the Justice Department’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. – READ MORE

  Loupdegarre

    Maxine doesn’t know either. She doesn’t live in area she represent, she lives in a $4,500,000 mansion, makes around $200,000 a year and has a net worth of $16,000,000. Hell I wish I knew what it was like to Be Maxine Waters.

  yurlittledog2

    Maxipad.. what exactly have you ever Done for the Black Communities besides Race Bait,Incite Violence,Blame Game,Racism,Bigotry that you spew to incite the masses. You like other supposed Leaders are in it for own personal Gain.The only Accomplishment That you have Achieved as a Congresswomen was being Nominated The Most Corrupt Member Of Congress…You Dont Make America Proud !!!

  Lion65

    Im humiliated that I am the same spicie aa Maxipad