Maxine Waters: There’s ‘absolutely’ enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment against Trump (VIDEO)

CNN’s @ChrisCuomo: “Do you think you know enough at this point, congresswoman, to say there is enough here for articles of impeachment?” Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters: “Absolutely.” https://t.co/BQcV4uqgCs pic.twitter.com/Hey3HhDZMZ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) September 27, 2019

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., said Thursday that Democrats “absolutely” have enough evidence to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Watters told CNN “Cuomo Prime Time” anchor Chris Cuomo that she watched Trump “very closely” during the 2016 election and decided at the time that he had a “flawed character.” She added that she thought Trump was “going to be a problem” and said he “turned out to be everything” that she suspected.

“Do you think you know enough at this point, congresswoman, to say there is enough here for articles of impeachment?” Cuomo asked.

“Absolutely,” Waters quickly answered. – READ MORE