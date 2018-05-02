Maxine Waters Tells Kanye To Shut Up: He ‘Talks Out of Turn … Should Maybe Not Have So Much To Say’

On Monday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) tore into Kanye West for West’s heresy in questioning the hegemony of the Democratic Party among black Americans.

Asked by a Politico writer about West, Waters stated, “Kanye West is a very creative young man. … But we also think that sometimes West talks out of turn and perhaps he needs some assistance in helping him to formulate some of his thoughts. We don’t think that he actually means to do harm, but we’re not sure he really understands the impact of what he’s saying, at the time that he’s saying it and how that weighs on, particularly the African-American community – and for young people in general.”

She continued: “I understand that he is getting pushback from a lot of young people on the internet … but we’re hopeful that his creativity will continue to be demonstrated in his work. And I think maybe he should think twice about politics – and maybe not have so much to say.”

“Talks out of turn”? “Maybe not have so much to say”? West’s entire point is that he should be able to speak out in ways Maxine Waters doesn’t like. – READ MORE

