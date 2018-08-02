Maxine Waters Subject of FEC Complaints After Reportedly Funneling $750k to Daughter

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is on the hot seat over the ways she raises money and the money she has paid to her daughter.

Waters raises money by charging other California Democrats big bucks to be listed on the sample ballot of candidates she supports that she sends out with her mail pieces, Fox News reported.

Over the past 14 years, her campaign committee, Citizens for Waters, has spent about $750,000 with Waters’ daughter, Karen Waters, or her daughter’s PR firm, Progressive Connections, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

As a result, according to Fox, the National Legal and Policy Center has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission asking for a full audit of the Citizens for Waters campaign. A second complaint that focuses on how Waters raises and spends the money is in the works, Tom Anderson, director of the group’s government integrity project, told Fox.

What Waters does, Anderson said, is collect money from other politicians far in excess of the campaign fund-raising limit to be listed among those candidates she supports. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1