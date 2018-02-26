True Pundit

Politics TV

Maxine Waters slams ‘Validimore’ Putin, Kim Jong ‘Oom’ — then questions Trump’s ‘mental health’! (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

During a rant at the California Democratic Party convention on Saturday, the 79-year-old Waters railed on Trump and her increasingly hysterical allegations about his supposed connections to Russia.

At the height of her rant, she mispronounced Vladimir Putin’s name.

Speaking about Trump, Waters said, “He has not criticized Validimore Putin and the Kremlin,” botching the Russian strongman’s name.

During the same speech, she referred to the North Korean dictator as “Kim Jong Oom.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Maxine Waters slams 'Validimore' Putin, Kim Jong 'Oom' - then questions Trump's 'mental health'! - The American Mirror
Maxine Waters slams 'Validimore' Putin, Kim Jong 'Oom' - then questions Trump's 'mental health'! - The American Mirror

According to Maxine Waters, it’s President Trump’s mental health we need to be worrying about. But as she delivered her latest rant about President Trump and Russia, you would think she would actually have a grasp on some of the basic facts. But we’re talking about Maxine Waters. During a rant at the California Democratic…
The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: