Maxine Waters slams ‘Validimore’ Putin, Kim Jong ‘Oom’ — then questions Trump’s ‘mental health’! (VIDEO)

During a rant at the California Democratic Party convention on Saturday, the 79-year-old Waters railed on Trump and her increasingly hysterical allegations about his supposed connections to Russia.

At the height of her rant, she mispronounced Vladimir Putin’s name.

Speaking about Trump, Waters said, “He has not criticized Validimore Putin and the Kremlin,” botching the Russian strongman’s name.

During the same speech, she referred to the North Korean dictator as “Kim Jong Oom.” – READ MORE

