Maxine Waters responds to mailed bombs: ‘I ain’t scared’

Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) said in a new interview that she “ain’t scared” after being targeted by two packages containing pipe bombs.

“We have to keep to doing what we’re doing in order to make this country right; that’s what I intend to do, and as the young people say, ‘I ain’t scared,’” Waters told Blavity.

The California Democrat also called on President Trump to “take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways,” in the wake of multiple explosive devices sent to prominent Democrats.

“I think the president of United States should take responsibility for the kind of violence that we are seeing for the first time in different ways,” Waters said. “I think the president of the United States has been dog-whistling to his constituency, making them believe that their problems are caused by those people over there.”- READ MORE