Maxine Waters Praises Schiff, Rants: Trump ‘Pack Up Tanning Bed and Leave’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) on Friday went on a frenzied rant in a series of tweets, praising House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) and encouraging President Trump to “pack up his tanning bed & leave.”

The California lawmaker, who called for Trump’s impeachment long before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) caved and announced the launch of an inquiry, went on a frenzied rant on Twitter Friday evening, accusing the GOP of “scrambling” and “lying” and falsely assessing that Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland proved the existence of “quid pro quo.” She also gave a “shoutout” to Schiff, and suggested that Trump “pack up his tanning bed & leave.”

“GOP scrambling & can’t get their lies straight. First they say no quid pro quo when Trump w/held mil. aid from Ukraine for dirt on Biden. Then Mulvaney says this happens all the time & “get over it.” Lies getting entangled,” she began.

“Now we know Trump atty Giuliani is the real SecOfState,” she continued.

“Sondland lied in his early testimony defending Trump and now that he sees the facts are unfolding about this crooked president, he has changed his lies & confirmed a quid pro quo,” she added. – READ MORE