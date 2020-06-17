Maxine Waters: Police Reform ‘Not Enough,’ Must Get Rid of ‘Racist, Ignorant, & Stupid Cops’

Police reform is “not enough,” proclaimed Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who on Monday said we must get rid of “serial, racist, ignorant, & stupid cops” and make it a “top priority.”

“Watch the video of the killing of #RayshardBrooks. A senseless & needless killing by a murderous cop!” Waters exclaimed.

“Police reform is NOT ENOUGH. Getting rid of serial, racist, ignorant, & stupid cops must be a top priority. Let’s call them out! Police protective unions, you’ve got to go too!” she added:

Watch the video of the killing of #RayshardBrooks. A senseless & needless killing by a murderous cop! Police reform is NOT ENOUGH. Getting rid of serial, racist, ignorant, & stupid cops must be a top priority. Let’s call them out! Police protective unions, you’ve got to go too! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) June 15, 2020

Brooks, 27, was killed in an officer-involved shooting incident on Friday after police responded to a call of someone sleeping in the drive thru of a Wendy’s, blocking traffic. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the responding officers tried to take Brooks into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. However, he resisted arrest, managed to gain control of an officer’s Taser, and attempted to flee the scene.

“Officers pursued Brooks on foot and during the chase, Brooks turned and pointed the Taser at the officer. The officer fired his weapon, striking Brooks,” GBI reported. – READ MORE

