Maxine Waters: Much of my work will be undoing Mulvaney’s ‘damage’ to CFPB

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) said one of her top priorities will be undoing the damage by former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Mick Mulvaney now that Democrats control the House.

In an interview Thursday on “All In with Chris Hayes,” the newly-named House Financial Services Committee chairwoman called Mulvaney’s reforms to the agency, which she says eroded consumer protections, “dangerous” for American consumers.

“I’ve been focused on the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” Waters told MSNBC on Thursday. “That was the center piece of the Dodd/Frank reform. And Mulvaney who was sent over temporarily by the president to oversee it after the guy who headed it left to run for governor. And he’s tried to dismantle the consumer financial protection bureau.”

“I’m going to focus on that and we’re going to try and undo the damage that Mulvaney has done,” she added. “The last two years have been very dangerous. I have been appalled and surprised at how blatant it has been. This administration is not at all concerned about the welfare of the average family.” – READ MORE