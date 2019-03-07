Maxine Waters Loses It In Wild Rant Against Trump, Drops Shakespearean Curse

Democratic congresswoman and leader of the “Impeach Trump” brigade Maxine Waters exploded on the president Monday in a series of tweets packed with all the allegations and incriminations she could muster — and even threw in a Shakespearean curse for good measure

Lying Trump came away from fake summit with terrorist & killer Kim Jong-un w/ nothing because Kim never intended to offer anything. Don the con man got conned! Hey number 45, are you still in love w/ Kim? — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Lying Trump said he believes killer Kim Jong-un, that he didn't know what happened to #ottowarmbier. Now he wants to flip the script. No one can believe this unworthy president. He is the most prolific, consistent, good for nothing liar this country has ever experienced. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

The killing with the chainsaw & dismemberment of #JamalKhashoggi by the Saudis is the most gruesome & heartless act imaginable! Now we learned his body parts were burned in a giant oven! Trump, God will never forgive you for siding w/ MBS on this murder. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Obstruction of justice reality show: Firing Comey, sending coded messages to Manafort & others that he has the power to pardon; lying abt Trump Tower meeting; threatening Cohen's in-laws; attempting to destroy Mueller. What more do we need to know? Impeachment is the only answer — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Hey Manafort, Cohen, Flynn, Gates, Papadopoulos, & Stone, its truth telling time, and the truth will free your heart and soul — but no guarantees freedom from prison time. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Lying Trump, so you said you did nothing to force security clearance for Kushner, huh? Who do you think will believe that lie? Must give you credit. You are the boldest, most daring liar I've ever heard of. A pox on all your houses. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Trump, you have screamed no collusion and no obstruction of justice so many times, trying to influence others, that I think you really believe your own lies. Just stop it. No honesty. No truth. No trust. No patriotism. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

For the faint of heart, who've been waiting for every "t" to be crossed and every "i" to be dotted, now is the time to demonstrate your patriotism. Support impeachment! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) March 5, 2019

Waters, who infamously urged her followers last year to personally harass members of the Trump administration, has been calling for Trump’s impeachment since before he was even sworn-in as president. But on Monday, she ratcheted up her already hyperbolic rhetoric. – READ MORE