 

Maxine Waters Loses It In Wild Rant Against Trump, Drops Shakespearean Curse

Share:

Democratic congresswoman and leader of the “Impeach Trump” brigade Maxine Waters exploded on the president Monday in a series of tweets packed with all the allegations and incriminations she could muster — and even threw in a Shakespearean curse for good measure

Waters, who infamously urged her followers last year to personally harass members of the Trump administration, has been calling for Trump’s impeachment since before he was even sworn-in as president. But on Monday, she ratcheted up her already hyperbolic rhetoric. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff