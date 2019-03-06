Maxine Waters: ‘Impeachment Is The Only Answer’ For Trump

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has yet again called for impeaching President Donald Trump, even though fellow members of her party aren’t using the “I” word.

Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, took to Twitter Monday night to call for the president’s impeachment.

“Obstruction of justice reality show: Firing Comey, sending coded messages to Manafort & others that he has the power to pardon; lying abt Trump Tower meeting; threatening Cohen’s in-laws; attempting to destroy Mueller,” Waters tweeted. “What more do we need to know? Impeachment is the only answer.”

As Fox News reported, Waters just a week earlier “accused the Trump Foundation, President Trump’s nonprofit organization, of being a front for tax evasion and other illicit transactions and demanded a full investigation.”

“There’s one thing that I think should not be missed that came out of the hearing,” Waters said after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress, “and that is how directed payments into the foundation to keep from paying taxes.” – READ MORE