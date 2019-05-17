MAXINE WATERS: Impeachment ‘inevitable’ — ‘overwhelming’ evidence to oust Trump (VIDEO)

Maxine Waters believes President Trump will be impeached — it’s only a matter of time.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is opting for a no-impeachment “accountability” strategy, but Waters wants to go right for the jugular.

"I have always believed that if the information about this president and his involvement with Russia and Putin and the oligarchs and the Kremlin and if we but look at Mueller's report and see where he clearly defines that he's obstructed justice that people will increasingly come to the conclusion that impeachment is inevitable," Waters said on Friday.