Maxine Waters: If President Trump doesn’t leave White House, he should be ‘marched out of there’ — possibly by military or Secret Service (VIDEO)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) said that if President Donald Trump doesn’t leave the White House by the time his term is over, he should be “marched out of there” — possibly by the military or the Secret Service.

In an MSNBC interview Tuesday, the California congresswoman said, “We want him out, and we keep hearing these rumors about everything that he’s doing to try and stay in. We’ve even heard rumors that he said he’s not leaving. We want him out, and to tell you the truth, I don’t know exactly what you do with the president who has lost an election, and you have a new person who’s been elected to the presidency, and the old president is not wanting to leave. I don’t know what you do.”

.@RepMaxineWaters says if Trump isn’t willing to leave the White House on Jan. 20, she’d like to see the military or Secret Service march him out. pic.twitter.com/uNGRnD2Wyn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 23, 2020

She continued, “My understanding, or what I would like to do, is I would like to see him marched out of there. … I don’t know whether it’s the Secret Service or whether it’s military or what have you, but he can’t stay. He can’t claim, you know, ownership of the White House. He doesn’t want to leave, and he’s doing everything possible, including talking about martial war , et cetera, et cetera. We want him out of there. I know Nancy Pelosi is counting down the hours. She told me that also.”- READ MORE

