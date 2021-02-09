Maxine Waters: I Have Never Glorified or Encouraged Violence Against Republicans

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Velshi” denied she glorified or encouraged violence against Republicans.

In a video clip, waters said, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up, and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out, and you create a crowd, and you push back on them. You tell them that they’re not welcome anymore anywhere! We’ve got to get the children connected to their parents. The children are suffering.”

Anchor Ali Velshi said, “I was able to play that clip that you were referring to from June 23rd, 2018, where you’re asking people to confront Republicans at department stores, gas stations, and restaurants and tell them they’re not welcome. That’s the stuff that Donald Trump’s attorneys say proves that you and others are doing the same thing Donald Trump was doing on January 6th and in the days before that. What’s the difference?”

Waters said, “They’re going to try it, but nothing any Democrat that I know of have ever said or acted in the way the president of the United States has acted. People must realize this president was out to destroy our democracy if he could not be president. He sent those people, those domestic terrorists, to the Capitol to take over the Capitol. Even they are saying so. They’re saying they were invited by the president. The president was rallying them right before they went. He told them to be tough. He told them to take back their government. And so nothing equals that.” – READ MORE

