MAXINE WATERS: GOP colleague encouraged me to ‘get’ Trump with impeachment (VIDEO)

Maxine Waters tells Essence magazine at least one Republican member of Congress wants her to “get” President Trump — she’s first just trying to figure out what impeachment should be all about.

According to Waters, six House committees are working together on separate investigations into the Trump administration, and will soon convene to decide what information should be used to pursue articles of impeachment.

“Much of the information that we learned about, some of it with the Mueller report. The six committees will come together and we will put on the table all that we have learned about certain aspects of our investigation and try and determine which of those should go into an impeachment inquiry,” Waters says.

“What is the best inquiry we can have,” she continues, suggesting the inquiry is necessary to ascertain the facts, not the other way around. – READ MORE