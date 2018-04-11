True Pundit

Politics

MAXINE WATERS: FBI raid Trump ‘come to Jesus moment before impeachment’

Posted on by
Share:

Maxine Waters is salivating for Donald Trump’s political head on a platter.

She gloated on Twitter Monday night after the FBI raided the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

MAXINE WATERS: FBI raid Trump 'come to Jesus moment before impeachment' - The American Mirror
MAXINE WATERS: FBI raid Trump 'come to Jesus moment before impeachment' - The American Mirror

Maxine Waters is salivating for Donald Trump’s political head on a platter. She gloated on Twitter Monday night after the FBI raided the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. No matter what 45 says, #Rosenstein, the acting US attorney in Manhattan, and a federal judge would not have agreed to this raid on Cohen unless…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: