MAXINE WATERS: FBI raid Trump ‘come to Jesus moment before impeachment’

Maxine Waters is salivating for Donald Trump’s political head on a platter.

No matter what 45 says, #Rosenstein, the acting US attorney in Manhattan, and a federal judge would not have agreed to this raid on Cohen unless there was sound reason to do so. Trump can complain all he wants. The road leads to #Impeachment! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 10, 2018

Everyone knows Cohen has been Trump's go-to lawyer & fixer, protecting him in lawsuits & representing him in all sorts of shady dealings. I believe his office is a treasure trove of information. Don't forget Cohen's involvement w/ Flynn & Sater in trying to lift Russian sanctions — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 10, 2018

Trump, you can't have Cohen broker an NDA & payoff to Stormy to keep her from talking about your affair & then deny you knew anything about it. Your lies are catching up w/ you & the con won't work. This may be your "come to Jesus" moment before impeachment. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) April 10, 2018

She gloated on Twitter Monday night after the FBI raided the office of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. – READ MORE

