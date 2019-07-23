Maxine Waters doubts Democrats can impeach Trump

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters admitted during a recent event in California that Democrats may not have what it takes to impeach President Trump, despite her repeated promises to “take him out.”

“Maxine Waters finally admitted at California event she doesn’t know if Democrats will be able to impeach president Donald Trump,” Twitter user “facts over feelings” posted Monday, along with a 13-second clip of Waters’ remarks.

The footage shows the 80-year-old career politician addressing a gathering, though it’s unclear when or where the event occurred.

“… Impeachment, of course, would have been my preference, but since we’ve not gotten there and I don’t know if we will be able to get there, despite the fact that six of our committees are investigating now,” Waters said. – READ MORE