Maxine Waters: ‘I Don’t Care What the Republicans Say — I Say Impeach 45!’ (VIDEO)

.@MaxineWaters: “Democrats, I don’t care what the Republicans say. I say: Impeach 45!” pic.twitter.com/kUwW27Sqj5 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 25, 2018

During Saturday’s California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) continued her effort to have President Donald Trump impeached.

“I say it is time to get ready for impeachment,” Waters said to applause,per The Hill. “I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to connect the dots.” – READ MORE

