True Pundit

Politics TV

Maxine Waters: ‘I Don’t Care What the Republicans Say — I Say Impeach 45!’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

During Saturday’s California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) continued her effort to have President Donald Trump impeached.

“I say it is time to get ready for impeachment,” Waters said to applause,per The Hill. “I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to connect the dots.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Maxine Waters: 'I Don't Care What the Republicans Say --- I Say Impeach 45!' | Breitbart
Maxine Waters: 'I Don't Care What the Republicans Say --- I Say Impeach 45!' | Breitbart

 During Saturday's California Democratic Party’s annual convention in San Diego, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) continued her effort to have President Donald Trump impeached. "I say it is time to get ready for impeachment," Waters said to applause,per The Hill. “I cannot wait and I’m counting on special counsel Mueller to - maxine waters | Breitbart TV
Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: