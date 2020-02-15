Maxine Waters: California Should Have More Say Over Primary Process Because of Its Rich Donors and Fancy Parties (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) said that California should have more influence over the Democratic primary process because the state has so many wealthy donors.

“We have candidates who fly out to Los Angeles from everywhere to raise money,” Waters said Thursday on CNBC. “You would have two, three, four at a time in Beverly Hills having dinners and some of our contributors, who are very rich, were holding fancy parties, trying to accommodate the requests for donations and contributions.”

“The thinking is that if we are supplying tremendous dollars to candidates, we ought to have more say,” she added. – READ MORE

