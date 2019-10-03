Maxine Waters Blames Trump For Making Her A Target: ‘He’s Setting Some Of Us Up To Be Killed’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) criticized President Donald Trump on Wednesday for endangering her own safety by supposedly dog-whistling to white supremacists to start a civil war over the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Maxine Waters, who infamously instructed her supporters to harass Trump officials in public and “tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere…” …is now complaining on MSNBC that she can’t go to the grocery store without security. pic.twitter.com/HmX6NQ2VCR — Andrew Clark🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 2, 2019

“ should not be going after anybody,” Waters told MSNBC host Ali Velshi. “He is the president of the United States of America. He is setting some of us up to be killed. I have death threats constantly.”

“There are a number of people who have been convicted for threatening to kill me, and when he does that he’s dog-whistling to the white supremacists, the KKK, and the dangerous people,” she continued. “We have stories about many of those white supremacists who do nothing but practice how they’re going to be involved in a civil war and fight against this government. This president is irresponsible in so many ways aside from making us a target of these white supremacists.” – READ MORE