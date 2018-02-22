Maxine Waters‏ Blasts Trump Over Oprah Attack: She’s ‘Richer Than You’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend Oprah Winfrey after President Donald Trump called the rumored 2020 presidential candidate “very insecure” and dared her to run.

“What? Oprah insecure?” Waters, a longtime critic of the president, wrote. “I don’t think so. As a matter of fact, Oprah is richer than you are. Deal with that. Not true? Show your tax returns!”

Waters, who boycotted the president’s State of the Union address last month and sparked controversy after saying she would “take Trump out,” called out the president for not releasing his tax returns — the first major party presidential nominee in 40 years to refuse to do so. – READ MORE

