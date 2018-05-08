True Pundit

Politics TV

MAXINE MELTDOWN: Waters shouts ‘Damn this president!’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters had another meltdown this weekend as she bloviated about what she thinks President Trump is doing to the country.

“We’re in a difficult time in this country,” Waters said during an appearance before the Teamsters union Local 630 in Los Angeles.

“We’re almost at a constitutional crisis in the United States of America,” she said, before changing her declaration and saying, “We’re at a constitutional crisis because we’ve got a president, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

MAXINE MELTDOWN: Waters shouts 'Damn this president!' - The American Mirror
MAXINE MELTDOWN: Waters shouts 'Damn this president!' - The American Mirror

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters had another meltdown this weekend as she bloviated about what she thinks President Trump is doing to the country. “We’re in a difficult time in this country,” Waters said during an appearance before the Teamsters union Local 630 in Los Angeles. ﻿ “We’re almost at a constitutional crisis in the United…

The American Mirror The American Mirror
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: