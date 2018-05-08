Politics TV
MAXINE MELTDOWN: Waters shouts ‘Damn this president!’ (VIDEO)
California Congresswoman Maxine Waters had another meltdown this weekend as she bloviated about what she thinks President Trump is doing to the country.
“We’re in a difficult time in this country,” Waters said during an appearance before the Teamsters union Local 630 in Los Angeles.
“We’re almost at a constitutional crisis in the United States of America,” she said, before changing her declaration and saying, “We’re at a constitutional crisis because we’ve got a president, the likes of which we’ve never seen before. – READ MORE
