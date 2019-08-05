MAXINE MELTDOWN: Waters claims ‘coward’ Trump could use ‘bully pulpit to stop these horrific mass shootings’

Congresswoman Maxine Waters went on a six-tweet tirade Sunday, politicizing the tragic shooting in El Paso to attack President Trump as a raging racist who encourages murder.

Waters started her Twitter rant with a bizarre shout-out to Chicago, where some of the most strict gun control laws in the country have failed miserably at stopping gun violence. Over the weekend, seven people were left dead and another 52 injured in shootouts in the Windy City, WLS reports.

Once again, the shootings in Chicago have caused more death and more pain. It’s passed time for a well organized strategy by law enforcement, backed by the community, to stop these ongoing senseless murders in Chicago. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 4, 2019

“Once again, the shootings in Chicago have caused more death and more pain. It’s passed (sic) time for a well organized strategy by law enforcement, backed by the community, to stop these ongoing senseless murders in Chicago,” Waters wrote.

Trump, you called the El Paso shooting an act of cowardice. Trump, you’re the coward. You could use the bully pulpit to stop these horrific mass shootings, but you continue racist attacks on Americans. We can’t let Senate off the hook. Pass the gun bill! Congress, we can do more! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) August 4, 2019

She then shifted to Trump, who she claims is a “coward” for failing to stop mass murderers, and used the killings to call for more gun control – the same approach that’s failing both Chicago and her Los Angeles district. – READ MORE