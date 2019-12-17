MAXINE MELTDOWN: Senate Trump trial not going to be ‘fair’ (VIDEO)

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is already complaining about the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump, even though articles have not even passed the House yet.

Appearing on MSNBC, Waters blistered Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham.

“When we’ve heard a lot of discussion about abuse of power, this country has not seen anything yet,” Waters told Joy Reid.

"When we've heard a lot of discussion about abuse of power, this country has not seen anything yet," Waters told Joy Reid.

"They're about to see McConnell and the Republicans run over the Constitution, disregard everybody. He's told you in advance that he's not going to be fair, and so we're about to see something worse than this country's ever seen," she huffed.