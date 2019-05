Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters joined Republican Congressman Justin Amash to sing out of the same song book on Tuesday and demand President Trump’s impeachment.

“Trump is an embarrassing unAmerican traitor!” she fumed.

Mueller made clear Trump is NOT exonerated and that AG Barr is a liar. Mueller did his job now it's time for Congress to do its job. No more hiding behind the special counsel. Enough is enough. It's time to #ImpeachTrump. We can't wait for 2020. The time is NOW! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 29, 2019

“How dare he denounce and belittle VP Biden on foreign soil on Memorial Day! How can these spineless Republicans look their spouses and children in the face and claim to teach them patriotism?”

"America's disgraceful president is totally out of control!" she bellowed.