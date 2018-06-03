Mattis Warns China, Stop Installing Weapons or There Will Be ‘Consequences’

The South China Sea could become the location for a showdown between China and the United States, Defense Secretary James Mattis warned Saturday.

“China’s militarization of artificial features in the South China Sea includes the deployment of anti-ship missiles, surface-to-air missiles, electronic jammers, and more recently, the landing of bomber aircraft at Woody Island,” Mattis said, referring to a man-made island created by China.

“Despite China’s claims to the contrary, the placement of these weapon systems is tied directly to military use for the purposes of intimidation and coercion.”

“China’s militarization … is also in direct contradiction to President Xi Jinping’s 2015 public assurances in the White House Rose Garden that they would not do this,” Mattis continued.

“I believe there are much larger consequences in the future,” he said, although he did not outline those consequences.

“The U.S. offers strategic partnerships — not strategic dependence,” he said. “For as President Trump said in Da Nang, we will never ask our partners to surrender their sovereignty or intellectually property. We don’t dream of domination.”

“The U.S. will continue to pursue a constructive, results-oriented relationship with China, cooperating when possible and competing vigorously where we must … of course we recognize any sustainable Indo-Pacific order has a role for China.” – READ MORE

