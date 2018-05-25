Mattis Tells Cadets They’ll See Battle Soon, Expected To Win

United States Defense Secretary James Mattis was met with rousing applause on Wednesday as he delivered the keynote address to the 2018 graduating class of the United States Air Force Academy.

Mattis his high expectations known to the new group of military fighters.

“(A)s you step into your new roles, my expectation for you is quite simple. Always be ready to fight and to win,” he said. “There’s no room for complacency as our adversaries do everything in their power to erode our military’s competitive edge.”

The former general reminded the graduates of the vital mission they will now carry, and the legacy that proceeds them.

“Each of you are now responsible for ensuring American air superiority survives in a world of renewed competition, inspiring that same confidence in those you lead, and your comrades below, who are relying on you to unleash your ferocious capabilities in the finest tradition of the Doolittle Raiders.”

“You now stand ready to hold the line to protect America’s experiment in democracy, with all the cunning, ferocity and grit you have inside you,” Mattis continued.– READ MORE

