Mattis Slams Report Saying Military Parade Costs $90 Million: ‘Idiot’ Who Told the Media Is Smoking Something (VIDEO)

Secretary of Defense James Mattis gave a strong rebuke to the recent news that the military parade, to take place at the orders of President Donald Trump, was going to cost $90 million.

While traveling in South America, Mattis told reporters he had not seen an estimated cost for the total parade.

Mattis then gave his thoughts on the report and the defense official who provided the high number.

“Whoever told you that is probably smoking something that’s legal in my state, but not in most states,” he said. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said there was no truth to reports that the Pentagon is engaging in “damage control” after President Donald Trump’s meeting with allies in Brussels, Belgium.

“I just heard about this story that the Pentagon is in damage control,” Mattis told reporters in a short press conference with reporters.

“That was fascinating, I love reading fiction.”

Mattis, who spoke with reporters during his flight from Zagreb, Croatia, to Oslo, Sweden, Friday, said the administration is getting strong results in discussions with NATO allies.

Mattis said the news was not fact-based and suggested the reporters accompanying him in “full transparency” would have noticed if the NBC report was true.

“It must have been the most pleasant damage control … I ever could have imagined, with the level of unity, of purpose that we experienced there,” Mattis said.

“People are entitled to their opinion even if it is not fact-based.”- READ MORE