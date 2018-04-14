Mattis on Syria Strategy: We Must ‘Keep Our Foot on the Neck of ISIS Until We Suffocate It’ (VIDEO)

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis addressed the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee this week, and he had fierce words regarding the U.S.’ current affairs in the Middle East and its stance on the growing conflict in Syria.

“It’s got to end, and our strategy remains the same as a year ago. It is to drive this to a U.N. brokered peace, but at the same time, keep our foot on the neck of ISIS until we suffocate it,” Mattis said during the meeting, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

On the idea that the U.S. might become more involved with the Syrian civil war, Mattis stated: “We are not going to engage in the civil war itself,” and confirmed that the main concern with this Administration “is the defeat of ISIS.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1