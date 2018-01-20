Mattis Was Late For A Speech, His Solution Will Make All Service Members Cheer

Secretary of Defense James Mattis has a reputation of being a military man’s military man. During his service, Mattis was known for his strict adherence to the rules and chain of command. His devotion to the military code of conduct and way of life has served him well in earning the respect of the men serving under him.

According to his press secretary, Mattis was caught in unforeseen travel difficulties on the way to a speech, which promised to make him late.

When it became clear that Mattis would not be making it on time for a speech he was to deliver, the secretary took matters into his own hands.

Mattis got out of the vehicle, and ordered his staff to do the same. Mattis walked the rest of the way on the sidewalk to the speech. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary James Mattis shared a story recently with troops about how he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while he was a Marine Corps general during the Iraq War.

The Associated Press reported that Mattis told soldiers and sailors about the incident during a series of pre-Christmas visits to military facilities in order to illustrate an important point about how America is viewed.

The retired four-star general recounted that a Sunni Arab man in western Iraq (Anbar Province) was caught planting a roadside bomb shortly before Mattis and a small group of Marines passed by.

Learning the man spoke English, Mattis decided he wanted to meet with him.

“After Mattis offered a cigarette and coffee, the man said he tried to kill the general and his fellow Marines because he resented the foreigner soldiers in his land,” according to the AP. “Mattis said he understood the sentiment but assured the insurgent he was headed for Abu Ghraib, the infamous U.S.-run prison.”

What the man wondered next surprised Mattis.

“General,” the Arab fighter asked, “if I am a model prisoner do you think someday I could emigrate to America?”

Mattis told the military service members he shared the story to show them “the power of America’s inspiration.” – READ MORE

Mattis was asked whether he had time to read Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which came out Friday with some bold claims against President Donald Trump, his administration, and his family.

Mattis responded in true Mattis fashion:

“No, I’m a little busy, these days, actually doing my job, you know?”

The interviewer then said, “It’s a quick read. I’m already halfway through it.” Mattis then responded, “Yes, but you’re one of those literate intellectuals,” and the room erupted in laughter. (IJR)

Secretary of Defense James Mattis on Friday said that in 2018 he will be creating concerns for others rather than having them himself.

Mattis was speaking to reporters at the Pentagon in the afternoon when one of them asked what Mattis’ top concern for the year would be. Mattis, however, turned the question around.

“I don’t have concerns. I create them,” Mattis said, according to multiple reports. – READ MORE