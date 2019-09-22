Mattis Hopes Americans Will Stop Partisan Division After Elections: ‘We Owe the Next Generation a Lot Better’

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis is hoping the division that lingered after the 2016 presidential election will end.

In an interview with ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, Mattis expressed his hope that the nation will be able to reunite instead of pushing division after elections.

“I think we have to look at as a problem in our society. A democracy cannot work without compromise. We’re going to have to learn to listen to one another. Really understand and learn from one another. Accept the fact that once in a while, the people we disagree with might actually be right. And when an election’s over —when we’re done dividing ourselves and going into the voting booths and having good strong arguments with one another — once the election is decided, let’s get back together and start governing.”

Mattis noted in his recently released book, “Call Sign Chaos,” that he believes internal division within the United States is the greatest threat the country faces. He hopes that the country will find a way to reconnect and work together in order to face the other threats facing the country.

"We owe our children," said the former secretary, adding, "We owe the next generation a lot better than what we're doing today in terms of solving our nation's problems."