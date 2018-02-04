Mattis ‘Got a Kick Out of’ NYT Story That WH Is ‘Frustrated’ Pentagon Hasn’t Provided Trump With North Korea Options

Defense Secretary Gen. James Mattis rebuked a New York Times story Friday morning, which alleged the White House was “frustrated” with the Pentagon over plans for North Korea.

Officials reportedly told The New York Times there has been tension for months over the differing opinions of the Pentagon and National Security Council on how to handle the rogue regime.

“The White House has grown frustrated in recent weeks by what it considers the Pentagon’s reluctance to provide President Trump with options for a military strike against North Korea,” the article stated.

According to the New York Times, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster advocates for the United States to have “well-developed” military plans.

However, the Pentagon is allegedly worried Trump is “moving too hastily toward military action,” and giving him plans increases the odds of his using military force.

Mattis, the top official at the Pentagon, told reporters he “got a kick out of” the article. – READ MORE

Defense Secretary James Mattis told congressional Republicans at their annual retreat in West Virginia Thursday that he is increasing defense spending to strengthen the military.

“I need to make the military more lethal. Some people think I’m supposed to be an equal-opportunity employer,” Mattis told GOP lawmakers at the retreat, which is being held at the Greenbriar resort in White Sulphur Springs.

Mattis said that the Trump administration would request $716 billion in defense spending from Congress for the next fiscal year, beginning October 1. – READ MORE

When President Donald Trump addressed members of Congress for his first State of the Union speech on Tuesday, he promised to once again make military spending a priority.

“I am asking the Congress to end the dangerous defense sequester and fully fund our great military,” he said. “As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else.”

Trump also announced he is making sure the U.S. military detention facility at Guantanamo Bay remains open. – READ MORE