MATTIS AUTHORIZES NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS TO STAY ON THE BORDER FOR ANOTHER YEAR

Defense Secretary James Mattis authorized the National Guard troops deployed to the southwest border to stay there for another year, the Pentagon confirmed Friday.

Mattis granted a 12-month extension of the current deployment order, which authorizes up to 4,000 guardsmen to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents until Sept. 30, the end of the current fiscal year.

The extension permits the same deployment through Sept. 30, 2019, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Jamie Davis told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

“It’s the same mission, the same set up,” Davis said.

The border deployment, dubbed Operation Guardian Support, kicked off April 13 in response to President Donald Trump’s call to use the military to guard against rising illegal immigration. A joint operation with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the mission aims to provide surveillance and logistical support to border agents, freeing them up to interdict drug and human smuggling.- READ MORE

Secretary of Defense James Mattis let it be known he did not like the framing of a question from a reporter who asked if children deaths, in places like Yemen, from American-made weapons are acceptable.

“At what point [does it] become unacceptable for Yemeni children and innocent civilians to be killed with American weapons,” a reporter from Al Jazeera asked.

“That’s a strange way to characterize the question, being that we didn’t start the war,” Mattis interjected. “And I think we have to look at here is probably can we get this to the U.N. brokered peace table that the U.N. special envoy is trying to get it to.”

“That is the goal. That doesn’t change no matter what tragedy happens on the battlefield,” he continued. “If what we’ve done in the past had reduce the loss of innocent life, then I would not want to stop doing that and think ‘There we took care of that problem’ and watch that number go up.” – READ MORE