Matthews on Impeachment: ‘To Upset the American People’s Will Is an Awesome Task’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews said on Wednesday that “to upset the American people’s will” by impeaching President Donald Trump would be “an awesome task.”

"You and I know how hard it is to overtake the will of the American people in the Electoral College," Matthews said. "With all the arguments about the Electoral College, that's how we pick our presidents. To overturn a decision like that is a humongous lift. It requires evidence, it requires politics, it requires political power."