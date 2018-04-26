Matthew McConaughey Warns: ‘March for Our Lives’ Extremists Want Blanket Gun Ban

Actor Matthew McConaughey supports certain gun control measures and even spoke at the “March for Our Lives” in his hometown of Austin, Texas, despite McConaughey’s fear that the youth-led movement will be “hijacked” by extremists who wish to take people’s guns away.

Speaking at the CinemaCon theater-owners convention on Monday, McConaughey said gun violence is “an epidemic in our country” that he hopes to curtail without taking guns away from people.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who are gun owners. I’ve got a lot of friends who are NRA (National Rifle Association). I grew up hunting. We had responsible gun ownership, but I was taught the right way to respect that tool,” he said. “At the same time, their petition that they were speaking about is a very good one. And I also fear that their campaign — they have to watch that they don’t get hijacked. Meaning, a lot of the crowd was for no guns at all. That was not the march for life. March for Our Lives was for rightful, just, responsible gun ownership — but against assault rifles, against unlimited magazines and for following up on the regulations.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1