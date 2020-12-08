Matthew McConaughey calls out Hollywood hypocrisy for mocking conservatives’ refusal to accept Biden win

Matthew McConaughey last week took his Hollywood peers to task for their condescending attitude toward conservatives and Trump supporters who are refusing to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The “Beach Bum” actor made the comments during an appearance on Russell Brand’s podcast, “Under the Skin.”

Asked by Brand whether he noticed “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” in Hollywood when discussing politics, McConaughey said “absolutely.”

“There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward the other 50 percent,” McConaughey told the host.

He noted how many liberals who mock some conservatives’ refusal to accept the 2020 election were in the same boat four years ago with their denial to accept the 2016 presidential victory of Donald Trump.

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real,” McConaughey said. “Some of them were in absolute denial.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --