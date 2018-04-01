Matthew McConaughey at Texas Gun Control March: Give Up Your ‘Assault Weapons’

While speaking at the Austin, Texas, student march for gun control on Saturday actor Matthew McConaughey urged law-abiding gun owners to “take one for the team” and give up their “assault weapons.”

People magazine quoted McConaughey as saying, “Let’s ban the assault weapons for civilians. This is a no-brainer. And to my friends out there that are responsible owners of these recreational assault weapons that they use for recreation, please let’s just take one for the team here and set it down. That issue saves lives.”

The march was one of many sister marches held in connection with last week’s Washington D.C. student march for gun control.

McConaughey also called for a ban on “high capacity” magazines, according to People, saying, “Let’s restrict the capacity of the magazines. Look here: in the state of Texas, we have a three shell limit to hunt migratory birds. Do the math. You get my point.” – READ MORE

