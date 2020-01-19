Matt Schlapp: Impeachment Is About Ending Presidential Elections

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, described Democrats’ impeachment push against President Donald Trump as a political measure to bring an end to presidential elections. He joined Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily for an interview with host Alex Marlow.

Democrats are setting a precedent to undermine presidential elections, assessed Schlapp.

“It’s all the marbles in 2020, and I think impeachment really brings that home,” said Schlapp of 2020’s presidential election. “The Democrat agenda is radical, but also, as evidenced in D.C., it’s also not as important to them as is the wholesale destruction of Trump and everyone who supports Trump. This is important for us all to know, that Donald Trump has taken it like no other politician has in an unfair way; impeachment without crimes, so many games, Russian collusion, the special counsel, all of this ridiculousness.”

Schlapp added, “We all have to understand that this is a tactic that they’re honing not just for Donald Trump or for his family. It’s for all of us.”

Future Republican presidents will face the same political tactics as Trump has since 2016, Schlapp predicted.

“Whoever comes in the wake of Donald Trump — and I believe he’ll get a second term — this is what awaits them,” warned Schlapp. “If they can impeach you and then remove you when you’ve never committed a crime, it really means there’s no elections. It’s not just the electoral college they want to get rid of, it’s essentially presidential elections.” – READ MORE